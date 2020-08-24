Jefferson County preparing for Tuesday elections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 25 cities will be holding elections tomorrow in Jefferson County. Today, final election preparations were held.
In Homewood, you see election signs every where getting ready for the vote Tuesday. The Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Registrars his office is helping the cities to get ready.
“Today the final preparations getting the precinct set up. Getting the equipment ready. So we are ready to vote at seven tomorrow,” Barry Stephenson said.
The US Senate runoff race helped election officials learn how to run an election in the middle of a pandemic.
“We did learn a lot. We tried to pass that along to the municipalities as far as how much personal protection equipment to have at the polls, how much sanitizers and gloves. Social distancing signs,” Stephenson said.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has made it clear that health orders mandating face coverings is exempt from polling stations. Still Stephenson is advising caution.
“If you show up without a mask one will be offered to you. They may have to work you in so you may not infringe on someone with an underlying health condition. You will be able to vote, we just ask people to be nice and courteous tomorrow,” Stephenson said.
Meaning no one will be barred from voting for not wearing a mask.
Stephenson said he expects the November election will be the largest in county history. They will be looking to have a record number of poll workers to help out at the voting precincts with the number of voters and COVID-19 concerns.
