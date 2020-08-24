GRAPHIC: Anniston Police organize gofundme account for abused dog, animals in need

My name is Jack. My owners, unfortunately did not deserve to have an awesome dog like me. They put me on a chain and forgot about me. I continued to grow but my chain did not. It is now embedded into my neck and will require extensive treatment. Luckily on August 24th a public utility worker saw my condition and called my friends at the Anniston Police Department. An officer came out and rescued me just in time. The police have so many responsibilities with no designated funds to provide animal veterinary care. They need your help to save me and many other friends just like me. If you would be so kind as to donate just a few dollars to help, it will provide all of my care and the remaining funds will be applied to help the next friend in need.