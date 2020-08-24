FIRST ALERT: Laura is a significant threat to the Gulf Coast this week

TROPICAL STORM LAURA: Tropical Storm Laura is having to deal with the high terrain of Cuba this morning. The center of the storm is now south of Cuba and over the open waters of the Caribbean. It is likely that Laura won’t gain a lot of strength over the next 24 hours as it encounters land interaction with Cuba. A tropical storm warning is out for parts of the Florida Keys where outer rain bands could produce gusty winds and a small severe threat today. Once Laura moves into the Gulf of Mexico, conditions are looking ideal for significant strengthening. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center [NHC] is forecasting Laura to become a hurricane by tomorrow morning. Forecasts are showing Laura becoming a Category 2 hurricane prior to making landfall somewhere along the Texas/Louisiana border. It is very possible Laura could be stronger based on the latest guidance. The conditions look ideal for Laura to become a major hurricane with winds greater than 110 mph. Storm surge, heavy rain, flooding, and damaging winds will be likely when it strikes. Western Louisiana looks like the battle ground for the greatest impacts based on all of the models this morning.