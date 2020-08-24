FIRST ALERT: Laura is a significant threat to the Gulf Coast this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning. Big story for this week is the tropics. Tropical Storm Marco is currently approaching the Gulf Coast this morning producing outer rain bands, storm surge around two to four feet, and a potential severe threat for parts of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Marco is weakening as it encounters wind shear along the Gulf Coast. Most of the rain and storms are located north and east of the center. Winds are sustained at 60 mph as of the 4 a.m. update this morning. I fully expect the winds to lower as we go throughout the day. Hurricane warnings have been canceled thanks to the weakening trend and replaced with tropical storm warnings. Marco is expected to turn to the northwest and eventually to the west towards Houston where it will fall apart and become a remnant low.
Locally we are dealing with some cloud cover and temperatures in the 70s. Moisture from Marco could move into areas along and south of I-20 as we go into the late morning hours and into the afternoon. Rain chances look limited for the northern third of Alabama today. Plan for a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon. The severe threat will likely stay to our south and west today. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s. Plan for easterly winds at 5-10 mph. The big story for the next couple of days will be Laura, which is holding steady as it moves through parts of Cuba today. Once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, it is forecast to intensify quickly.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST: Tuesday is looking a little stormy as tropical moisture spreads into our area. Storms that form could become strong producing gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. It will be very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. When you combine the temperatures and humidity together, it will likely feel like it is in the 90s.
LULL IN RAIN WEDNESDAY: Wednesday could be our driest day of the week with only a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms. The remnants of Marco will move away and dissipate to our west. Laura will be approaching the Gulf Coast. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 90s Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances increase as we head into Thursday and especially Friday.
TROPICAL STORM LAURA: Tropical Storm Laura is having to deal with the high terrain of Cuba this morning. The center of the storm is now south of Cuba and over the open waters of the Caribbean. It is likely that Laura won’t gain a lot of strength over the next 24 hours as it encounters land interaction with Cuba. A tropical storm warning is out for parts of the Florida Keys where outer rain bands could produce gusty winds and a small severe threat today. Once Laura moves into the Gulf of Mexico, conditions are looking ideal for significant strengthening. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center [NHC] is forecasting Laura to become a hurricane by tomorrow morning. Forecasts are showing Laura becoming a Category 2 hurricane prior to making landfall somewhere along the Texas/Louisiana border. It is very possible Laura could be stronger based on the latest guidance. The conditions look ideal for Laura to become a major hurricane with winds greater than 110 mph. Storm surge, heavy rain, flooding, and damaging winds will be likely when it strikes. Western Louisiana looks like the battle ground for the greatest impacts based on all of the models this morning.
LAURA’S TRACK: Laura is forecast to make landfall Wednesday evening as a strong Category 2 hurricane according to the NHC. It will then move to the north and move towards Arkansas on Thursday. The jet stream will likely pick up Laura and quickly move the system to the east-northeast towards Tennessee and Kentucky Friday. The low will still remain strong over land, and it will help spread tropical moisture across the Southeast Friday. Laura will then weaken and move towards the Northeast United States by this weekend.
LAURA’S IMPACT TO CENTRAL ALABAMA: I think we will be fine when Laura makes landfall Wednesday evening. The greatest impacts for Central Alabama will likely occur Friday afternoon as the remnants of Laura move through Tennessee and Kentucky. There could be a small severe threat for parts of northwest Alabama during this time frame thanks to the combination of wind shear and unstable air. Main threat Friday will be strong winds and heavy rainfall.
LAURA’S IMPACT ON THE ALABAMA GULF COAST: A direct hit from Laura is looking unlikely as majority of the models show landfall in western Louisiana or eastern Texas. Outer rain bands are possible Wednesday as Laura moves to the northwest. There could be a small chance for an isolated severe threat from an outer rain band. No one should be in the water as rip current threats will remain high. I expect minimal impacts for the Alabama Gulf coast as of now. Watches and Warnings will likely be issued for the Gulf Coast later today or tomorrow once Marco weakens and dissipates.
