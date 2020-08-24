FDA gives green light to COVID-19 plasma treatments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Food and Drug Administration is moving forward with plasma treatments for COVID-19.
The authorization was issued Sunday, following pressure from President Donald Trump.
This a treatment President Trump has been pushing for some time.
He’s even gone as far as to accuse the FDA of stalling approval for political reasons.
And while the FDA gave the green light on an emergency use authorization, is not an outright approval.
The Food and Drug Administration on Sunday issued an emergency use authorization for “investigational convalescent plasma” treatment for COVID-19.
"And a that's such a powerful term: emergency use authorization -- for a treatment known as convalescent plasma. This is a powerful therapy that transfuses very, very strong antibodies from the blood of recovered patients to help treat patients battling a current infection," Trump said.
But how does it work?
“Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood,” said FDA Commissioner, Stephen Hahn.
“That liquid portion contains the natural immunity that someone develops in response to an infection, in this case COVID-19,” Hahn explained.
Blood is drawn from a donor and pumped into a machine which separates plasma, the yellow liquid, from the blood.
The plasma can then be used on a patient who has COVID-19.
But to be clear, public health leaders said this is not a cure, and more research is needed.
“It doesn’t look all that impressive to me. I’m concerned we’re seeing politics intervene with medical practice,” said UAB Director of Infectious Disease, Dr. Michael Saag.
“To me, there’s no place for politics in public health and there’s no place for politics in the practice of medicine,” Saag explained.
The FDA said the approval of this treatment allows the department access to gather more data and more plasma.
The FDA said the donor pool is limited right now, which is why it wants to “dramatically increase donations of convalescent plasma by the end of August.”
