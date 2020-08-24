City of Tuscaloosa providing free COVID-19 testing Monday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa is teaming up with the Alabama Department of Public Health to provide more COVID-19 testing to people who need it in a centralized part of the city.
Testing is open to everyone regardless of symptoms and will be available daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Training Logistics Center while supplies last.
The physical address for the testing site is 3311 Kauloosa Avenue.
The COVID-19 testing will be available by drive-thru, so you’ll never have to leave your car.
If you want to be tested you are encouraged to register online, which you can do by clicking here.
