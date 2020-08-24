Birmingham Civil Rights Institute receives grant from Regions Bank

“As evidenced by recent events, the work of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is absolutely vital for our community and our country,” added City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn, whose district includes the BCRI. “For nearly 30 years, the BCRI has been steadfast in reminding us that inequities are not only immoral, but are also fundamental threats to the stability and peace we collectively aspire to attain. Even while closed to visitors during the pandemic, the BCRI has kept working to advance racial equity and create a more just society in Birmingham and beyond. It is important that we all consider how we can support the BCRI’s mission, while also making sure we are consistently embracing diversity and inclusion in all aspects of our lives.”