Birmingham businesses take pledge to support UAB, students’ effort to stop COVID-19 spread

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB students are officially back in class on campus as of Monday, and now they’re working with local businesses to keep it that way.
After news broke about Tuscaloosa bars closing early for the next two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, UAB students and leaders wanted to be proactive.
Right now, businesses can pledge to support the health and safety of UAB students and employees by promoting mask wearing, social distancing and crowd control.
Blueprint on 3rd, a Birmingham restaurant, is one of the first to pledge, and said they've spaced tables out, required staff to wear masks, and take temperatures of guests.
"I want to remain here on campus in Birmingham as long as I can. We've worked really hard over the summer to reopen campus to ensure that we're really safe and that we're the safest campus back, and this is a pivotal piece that will really enhance that," said UAB Undergraduate Student Government Association president Tyler Huang. "We believe that the Birmingham local business community is essential for our study population as well, just because we're so integrated within the city."
To learn how you can pledge and show your support, click here.
