B’ham Mayor: Sherman Industries concrete plant to be built in Tarrant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin confirmed Monday afternoon that a new Sherman Industries concrete plant once proposed in the Five Points West community will instead be built in Tarrant.
The news came in a tweet from Mayor Woodfin Monday afternoon:
Back in May 2019, residents in Oakwood Place spoke up in opposition to a proposed new concrete plant on Fayette Avenue.
After residents voiced their concerns, Mayor Woodfin vowed the plant would not be built there.
The Birmingham city council then voted in July 2019 to rezone the property to mixed use, which meant Sherman could no longer build the plant on the land.
The Birmingham Business Journal reported Monday that Sherman Industries recently purchased more than 8 acres of land in Tarrant adjacent to the ABC Coke facility on Pinson Valley Parkway that could be used for a new plant.
There is no official word yet from either the company or the city of Tarrant.
