Anniston City Council candidate arrested, says it’s part of smear campaign

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A candidate for Ward Four on the Anniston City Council says his arrest one day before the city’s election, on a misdemeanor trespassing charge, is part of a smear campaign.
39-year-old Daniel Hughes bonded out quickly from the Calhoun County Jail, on a charge that he trespassed on someone’s property to replace a campaign sign.
Hughes says he had written permission to be on the property, and specifically even to replace the sign.
Hughes says it all dates to when he spoke out against efforts to de-annex Ward Four out of Anniston. He says he and his family have been dragged through the mud during this election cycle, by supporters of his opposing candidate.
”And so what I was noticing was I was bumping into the money and the higher power, powers in the city of Anniston and the people who have a lot to lose if the deannexation doesn’t happen,” Hughes told WBRC after making bond.
We reached out to his opponent, incumbent Millie Harris, who’s represented Ward Four for eight years.
Harris says she had nothing to do with the arrest or the smear campaign, and accuses Hughes of playing the victim card.
