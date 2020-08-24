ADPH releases updated toolkit for reopening schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama Department of Public Health provided some new guidance for schools that are open and preparing to reopen.
The 89-page toolkit is filled with things that health leaders have been talking about including face coverings, making sure students have access to soap and water or hand sanitizer for frequent hand washing, and social distancing in classrooms and cafeterias. It also talks about how schools should properly clean and disinfect their facilities.
Here are some of the recommendations from the new toolkit:
Social Distancing: There are many measures that can be taken to ensure students, school staff, and others maintain social distancing while face-to-face instruction is provided.
CDC recommends that individuals be at least 6 feet from other students or staff when feasible. COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact for a prolonged period (less than 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer).
In an effort to prevent COVID-19 transmission, student’s desks should be arranged to increase space between each student. All desks should be placed 6 feet. All desks should be facing the same direction. Students should have assigned seating and should remain seated in the classroom.
Staff should minimize the time that students are standing in line and should ensure that students are distanced at least 6 feet apart. There should be one-way traffic in areas where there is confined space.
Similar efforts should be followed on school buses. Family members of the same household should be allowed to sit together. All others need to space apart as much as possible. A seating chart is also recommended for students riding the bus.
These measures combined with other preventive practices such as wearing a face covering helps reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Face Coverings: CDC recommends that all staff and students wear cloth face coverings when feasible. The face coverings should cover the nose and mouth. This is especially important when adequate social distancing is not possible. Teaching and reinforcing the importance of cloth face coverings will be necessary. It is important to remind individuals not to touch their face covering. Face masks should never be used for anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, or anyone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance.
Face Shields: It is not known if face shields provide any benefit as source control to protect others from the spray of respiratory particles. CDC does not recommend use of face shields for normal everyday activities or as a substitute for cloth face coverings. Some people may choose to use a face shield when sustained close contact with other people is expected. If face shields are used without a mask, they should wrap around the sides of the wearer’s face and extend to below the chin. Disposable face shields should only be worn for a single use. Reusable face shields should be cleaned and disinfected after each use. Plastic face shields for newborns and infants are NOT recommended.
Seating Charts in Classrooms and on Buses: It is recommended that seating charts be used in the classroom and school bus to help identify which students were in close contact to other students who test positive for COVID-19. The seating chart gives a good visual of which students were in close proximity to the person diagnosed with COVID-19. This will provide beneficial information to the school about the extent of the exposure, as well as ADPH and its ability to do contact tracing and investigation. Permanent assigned seating recommended.
Student Movement within School: It is recommended that staff and student groupings remain as static as possible. Whenever possible, the teacher should change classrooms instead of having the group of students change classes. This will drastically limit student and staff exposure to larger number of individuals.
It is recommended, that any activities combining large numbers of students or staff should be eliminated. This includes combining classes or grade levels, group assemblies, field trips, and other group activities.
In addition, it is recommended that students traveling to other buildings should be eliminated or minimized as much as possible.
Meals: It is recommended that efforts be made to limit the number of students in the cafeteria at the same time for meals. Some recommendations include students eating break and lunch in their classrooms, using additional space somewhere else outside of the cafeteria, or in an outdoor space when possible. If these options are not feasible, separate lunch periods to minimize the number of students in the cafeteria at the same time might be an option. It is important to maintain social distancing during meals.
In addition, encouraging students to bring their own meals, using prepackaged or individually plated meals and disposable utensils will minimize the use of a single serving utensil among the group of students.
Students will need to be reminded to wash hands or use hand sanitizer before and after eating.
ADPH leaders held a virtual Q&A event Monday to release and talk through the updated toolkit. You can read the full Back to School Toolkit here.
