ADPH releases update to toolkit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has updated its toolkit of best practices for reopening schools.
Schools now have a new tool to better figure out if students or staff have COVID-19 symptoms and should be sent home.
State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris explained that ADPH has received a lot of feedback since the toolkit was rolled out a few weeks ago.
Some of the at feedback was good, but there were also suggestions on how to improve on it.
Dr. Harris said there is a need to clarify some things, now that many schools have been open for a couple weeks, including: the difference between major and minor COVID-19 symptoms.
Major symptoms include: new cough, new loss of taste or smell and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Second, schools no longer need to upload seating and bus charts to the ADPH report card.
And there is a new COVID-19 screening tool, which determines if a student or staff member should be sent home, and when they can return to school.
“We really are living in extraordinary times,” said Dr. Harris.
“None of us have ever quite been through a situation such as this before and we’re all I think trying to do the best we can with the information we have and make good decisions about issues about which no one really has the right answers right now,” Dr. Harris said.
“As we go through this very difficult and challenging year the most important thing to everybody on this panel and everybody in our schools and everybody in our department and everybody at the Department of Public Health is to keep our children healthy and safe,” said State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey.
“Healthy and safe first, academically strong and instructionally sound second, but we plan to do all of that, and at the end of this year we’re going to look back and say we’ve learned a lot, we’ve met challenges head on, we have answered questions and we’ll all be stronger for it in the end,” Dr. Mackey said.
That document is 86 pages long, and we can expect more guidance to come.
Governor Kay Ivey’s current “Safer at Home Order” will expire on August 31st.
So, we can expect new provisional quarantine and isolation guidance for Alabama to be released, if the governor announces a new “Safer at Home Order.”
