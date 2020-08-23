Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Still some rain areas this morning with temperatures around 70 in most locations but today we’ll see high pressure building east which will help bring more Gulf Moisture into the area. More of the moisture will be concentrated to the south and east through the afternoon where afternoon rain chances will be higher while farther north rain will be more limited. Areas to the south and east could even see a few stronger thunderstorms through this afternoon. We could also see a few down burst type storms through the afternoon.
Beyond today much of the forecast is dependent on the tracks of Marco and Laura. The tracks of Marco bring it anywhere from the Texas to Alabama Gulf Coasts hence the uncertain nature of the forecast. We do see higher than normal rainfall in the week ahead as Tropical Moisture continues surging north. Obviously, the higher rain chances will be closer to The Coast and while rainfall totals will likely be above seasonal averages, temperatures will be near normal for the next several days.
Forecast conditions are likely to change in the week ahead, however, and everyone should monitor the changing forecast tracks of these two storms. At the moment, Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Watches are in effect beginning Monday for the Alabama Gulf Coast. In addition, High Rip Current Warnings are in effect for the coasts of Mobile and Baldwin counties.
