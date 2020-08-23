Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Still some rain areas this morning with temperatures around 70 in most locations but today we’ll see high pressure building east which will help bring more Gulf Moisture into the area. More of the moisture will be concentrated to the south and east through the afternoon where afternoon rain chances will be higher while farther north rain will be more limited. Areas to the south and east could even see a few stronger thunderstorms through this afternoon. We could also see a few down burst type storms through the afternoon.