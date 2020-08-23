Montgomery band director walking 800 miles for funding equality

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s no secret that educators go to great lengths to provide for their students. One Montgomery band director is proving that he’s up for the challenge.
Lanier High School band director PJ Howard set off on a journey of 800 miles. And he’s doing it all for his students.
“Today I began this trek, this journey, this march for equality in our education system for Black kids,” said Howard. “A journey for resources, fairness in our schools."
Howard called his band’s situation an “emergency.” He said his band room is “falling apart” with mold in the ceiling, floors and walls.
He said his band doesn’t even have the proper musical equipment to perform with.
“We can go sit in any football game and yell and clap if that’s what people want, you know, but in terms of us being a musical unit, we don’t have the equipment to do that,” said Howard.
“I will walk until we’re heard. I will walk until my kids here at my school and in zip codes just like this one receive fair resources, fair funding,” he said.
Howard invites anyone interested in donating or wishing to follow his journey to do so by connecting with him at this Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.