3 wounded, 1 killed in shooting in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies were called on the scene to a shooting in Jefferson County Saturday morning.
Police say four victims were found with gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and three victims were transported to a local hospital.
No information for the three victims and their condition at this time.
No one yet has been identified. The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.
Detectives asked for everyone to please avoid the area as they continue their investigation.
Detectives say anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-5700.
