SIDELINE Game of the Week: Hewitt-Trussville beats Pinson Valley 44-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hewitt-Trussville beat Pinson Valley 44-19 Friday night for our WBRC Sideline Game of the Week.
Armani Goodwin, who’s committed to Auburn, led the Huskies 17 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Goodwin scored on runs of 10, 63 and 13 yards, while running mate Sean Jackson added two scores of his own.
Pinson Valley’s Ga’Quincy McKinstry, the state’s top recruit, had two touchdowns of his own.
Hewitt-Trussville improves to 1-0 and is searching for a Week 1 opponent after Saraland cancelled. As for Pinson Valley, the Indians fall to 0-1 on the season under new head coach Sam Shade. They will travel to Shades Valley next week.
