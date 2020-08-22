Saturday Morning Weather

So, we will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms through the beginning of the new week with the better coverage shifting to the south and east Sunday and Monday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms can be expected Tuesday into Wednesday with the better chances to the south and this trend is likely to continue into Thursday. High temperatures will be around 85 today but gradually increasing through the next several days with highs generally around 90. Overnight lows will continue to be around 70.