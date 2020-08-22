Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Showers and thunderstorms continued through the early morning hours as ample Gulf Moisture continues to spread across the region. The rain will continue to diminish through the morning however during the early afternoon coverage will resume with the best chance for rain in areas to the North and West. The area of low pressure associated with the rain will begin to lift northeast by tomorrow as a ridge of high pressure builds over The Southeast limiting rain chances through the remainder of the weekend.
The ridge will continue building over The Southeast expanding over the region through Thursday. However, the forecast is subject to change in the week ahead depending on developments in The Tropics. The ultimate track and development of the systems in the Gulf and Caribbean will depend in part on the development of a ridge of high pressure over the Southwest Atlantic and an area of low pressure to the west. Still as we enter the peak of Hurricane Season in the Atlantic Basin, conditions remain favorable for continued tropical development give warm water temperatures and relatively low wind shear values.
So, we will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms through the beginning of the new week with the better coverage shifting to the south and east Sunday and Monday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms can be expected Tuesday into Wednesday with the better chances to the south and this trend is likely to continue into Thursday. High temperatures will be around 85 today but gradually increasing through the next several days with highs generally around 90. Overnight lows will continue to be around 70.
