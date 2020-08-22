Police investigating after vandal spray paints “ALM,” “All Life” at NASCAR Hall of Fame

Someone spray painted "All Life" on the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Police are investigating. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | August 22, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 10:21 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after someone spray painted “ALM” and “All Life Matters” on the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Similar messaging was seen on the Buffalo Wild Wings that connects to Hall of Fame on East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The graffiti was spotted in at least 10 areas near the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Police said they saw 19-year-old Demarkis Dunlap at the intersection of South Brevard Street and East Stonewall Street shortly spray painting the property just after 7:20 a.m.

CMPD says Dunlap acted alone, and his actions were not directly related to the RNC.

Demarkis Dunlap
Demarkis Dunlap (Source: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

The incident comes the morning after people gathered through Uptown to protest against this week’s Republican National Convention.

