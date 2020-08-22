More than 300 people tested for Coronavirus at new Galleria testing site on second day open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 300 people were tested for Coronavirus at the new testing site at the Riverchase Galleria, but officials with the Jefferson County Department of Health said they want more people to get tested each day.
It was the second day the testing site in the Sears parking lot was open.
“We need to drive that positivity rate down,” Jefferson County Deputy Health officer, Dr. David Hicks, said. “We have to get this testing done.”
The new Riverchase Galleria site is a surge testing spot. Hicks said surge testing is where they administer a lot of tests in a short amount of time.
“We want to try and do over all three sites combined, 5,000 tests per day is what we are trying to get up to,” Hicks said.
Hicks said that more testing is the best way to get positive case numbers down.
“We need to do more testing so we can identify more cases, then isolate those individuals so that we can get the number of people positive going down,” Hicks said.
The Galleria site will be open for the next two weeks
“I want to emphasis testing is free and is available to anyone who can self swab, even children regardless if you are exhibiting symptoms,” Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, M.D., M.P.H, said.
“You can have everyone on the football team doing the right thing,” Adams said. “You can have everyone in the school doing the right thing and if one person decides to be selfish, and I hate to be so direct, but decides to be selfish and goes out and does something that exposes them to virus and comes around, that can ruin an entire football season. That can cause an entire school to close down.”
“This is a great opportunity for us to keep Alabama open,” Hicks said. “We want to open it up more.”
You must register to be tested, which you can do by clicking here. Print the voucher and take it with you to the testing site. (If you do not have a printer, they can print your voucher at the testing site.) You will receive results in 3-5 days via email.
Two more testing locations open on Monday, August 24th, one in Birmingham and one in Tuscaloosa.
Testing in Tuscaloosa County is at the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Training and Logistics Center. The new Birmingham location will be at Cathedral of the Cross.
