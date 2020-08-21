UAB leaders say they have a back up plan if COVID-19 outbreak happens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School leaders at UAB are hoping the safety measures they’ve put in place will be enough to keep COVID-19 at bay as students return to campus.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Notre Dame each had to abruptly close this week, as students returned to campus for in-person instruction. The reason in both cases was a COVID-19 outbreak.
But leaders at UAB are betting on the safety measures they’ve put in place to keep students, faculty and staff healthy. And even if the university has to close because of an outbreak, they said they have a plan.
UAB Provost, Dr. Pam Benoit, admits that they can’t eliminate all risks, but they want to at least significantly minimize them.
She said facial coverings, symptom tracking, social distancing and personal hygiene will be enforced, and those who don’t comply will be disciplined.
She’s also said school leaders have given careful consideration to which courses actually need in-person instruction.
“One of the really nice features of the hybrid model is that it’s flexible,” said UAB Provost, Dr. Pam Benoit.
“And so, it’s possible to increase or decrease the amount of in-person instruction, if it becomes necessary to do so. So, we’ve thought a lot about contingency plans, we’ve highlighted different ways in which we can offer the courses so that we can make an adjustment if it actually becomes necessary during the term,” Dr. Benoit said.
Dr. Benoit added that it’s not just on-campus behavior that needs to be considered, but also off-campus behavior.
She said that’s why university leaders have asked businesses, particularly in the Five Points area where students tend to hang out most, to abide by social distancing and facial covering recommendations.
Classes at UAB begin on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.