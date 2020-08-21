UAB leaders say move-in is going well

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB said the move-in of hundreds of students is going well.
Students began moving in on Wednesday and classes begin this coming Monday.
University leaders said there are several safety measures in place that students must comply with to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
They said they have worked for several months, alongside other school leaders, to create a comprehensive safety plan, which includes a focus on education, PPE and facility enhancement, online symptom trackers and exposure notification apps.
UAB Provost Dr. Pam Benoit said she’s excited to welcome students back to campus in what she calls a “very unique and challenging time.”
“Rules to promote safety will be enforced in all areas of campus including the residence halls, the rec center, the libraries. And again, to be clear, mask wearing is not optional, symptom tracking is not optional, social distancing is not optional, following safety requirements is mandatory in order to be on campus, and non-compliance will be enforced with progressive discipline,” Dr. Benoit said.
“If we can do these, and get the behavior that we would like, we have a chance to both sustain and re-entry with our students and faculty with a safe manner…in a safe manner and an opportunity for some success,” said UAB School of Medicine Dean, Dr. Selwyn Vickers.
Dr. Benoit said the university started its gradual re-entry back in May, looking to public health experts and the School of Medicine for advice about the best ways to come back to campus.
She said she realizes that it’s impossible to eliminate all risks, but she’s hopeful the combination of strategies they’re using will significantly minimize those risks.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.