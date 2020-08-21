State superintendent on new PPE for all schools, football and COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey showed off boxes full of thousands of new personal protective equipment that schools across the state will get in the next week.
The PPE includes hand sanitizer, kN95 masks for teachers and face shields.
Mackey said, “It’s very important we get our schools the supplies they need so they can protect the health and safety of their students, and faculty and staff.”
Here’s the breakdown per school:
- 1,200 8 oz. bottles of hand sanitizer
- 200 kn95 masks for nurses
- 200 face shields
Money for the PPE comes from the emergency management portion of the federal CARES Act funds Alabama received.
Mackey said more and more parents are calling to get their students back in schools, even if they signed up for remote instruction. Mackey said, “Most of our districts, we think by the middle of the semester will be offering in-person instruction.”
Mackey talked about the difficulty of teachers who are handling instruction in-person, virtually and handling the need to social distance and keep students as safe as they can. He said this is all very different than anything we’ve done en masse before.
Mackey said it’s both physically and emotionally exhausting on our teachers.
Dr. Mackey was asked about images of football games where people were not wearing masks or social distancing. He said coaches and players have done a great job to make sure they did the right thing this summer.
Mackey said some fans were not following the public health order Thursday night, but he said he is asking for people to continue to enforce themselves and take personal responsibility to follow the rules.
“We’ve got to make sure we finish the football season, so we need to make sure we try to keep our distance, we keep these (masks) on and do what we can to keep football going,” said Mackey.
