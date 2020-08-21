Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Karlos Dansby

On this week’s episode, Mike sits down with former Auburn All-American and NFL Veteran Karlos Dansby. The two talk about Dansby’s time at Auburn, including how he switched to linebacker. They speak about Karlos’ NFL career, as well as how he is opening up a new grocery store in the Five Points West area of Birmingham. Mike also gets Karlos’ opinion on his former coach, Tommy Tuberville, running for Alabama’s senate seat.