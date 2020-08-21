Jails hold thousands of backlogged prisoners awaiting ADOC intake

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every state prisoner starts in a county jail before being transferred into the Alabama Department of Corrections.
“In January they were taking in around 120 inmates a week, in the neighborhood of 1,000 inmates a month,” said Sonny Brasfield, Executive Director of the Alabama Association of County Commissions. “Now they’re taking in about 240 inmates a month.”
Brasfield says around 3,000 prisoners are currently being held in jails across the state awaiting intake. ADOC confirms nearly 1,000 of those prisoners have been held in jail for more than 30 days.
ADOC takes in 120 prisoners who are then quarantined for two weeks. If no one tests positive, they’re transferred to a prison and the process is repeated. That’s why the association unanimously passed a resolution at its conference Thursday that urges ADOC to expedite intake.
“Certainly, at some point, not tomorrow but at some point, we’re going to resume jury trials and court activities in Alabama. And when we do, if we still have this huge backlog, we’re very, very concerned about what will happen in the county jails,” Brasfield explained.
Jury trials are slated to begin in most circuits in mid-September and Brasfield said the association would “like to see a resolution sooner rather than later.”
The number of prisoners held at each jail varies. There are currently 84 prisoners awaiting intake at the Montgomery County Jail. Fourteen are parole violators. Others were transported from ADOC to Montgomery for court hearings. Now they too are waiting to go back. Elmore County’s jail is currently holding 25 inmates.
“Counties have no ability to refuse inmates,” Brasfield stated. “If someone’s arrested, they’re coming to the county jail. That means a solution is more significant or grave at this point.”
Counties are expected to receive CARES Act funding through ADOC’s allocation to cover the costs of holding the prisoners during this period. Those funds have not been distributed, according to Brasfield.
But he added, “that money is not a solution. A solution is changing the intake process.”
