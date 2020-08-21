FIRST ALERT: Off and on showers and storms expected Friday

TROPICAL DEPRESSION THIRTEEN: Tropical Depression Thirteen continues to struggle this morning. The forecast shows a gradual strengthening as it moves quickly to the west-northwest. It could interact with Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and possibly the Bahamas as we head into the weekend. If the system stays north of the islands, it could become stronger. If it interacts with land, it could become weaker. The official forecast has it slowly strengthening into a strong tropical storm as it approaches southern Florida early next week. There is potential this system could move into the Gulf of Mexico by Monday and Tuesday. If it goes by the forecast from the National Hurricane Center, it could impact the Florida Panhandle by Tuesday as a Category 1 hurricane. Models are all over the place. Some models continue to show little to no development with this system as it moves into the Gulf. Plan for plenty of changes with this forecast over the next five to seven days. It is possible this system could give us rain by the middle part of next week.