FIRST ALERT: Off and on showers and storms expected Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Friday morning! We are starting off with cloud cover and light showers across Central Alabama. Be careful if you have to drive on the roads this morning. They will be slick due to the rain overnight. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Plan for spotty showers during the morning hours with scattered storms developing during the afternoon and evening hours. Best chance to see rain will likely occur this morning. By this afternoon, storms that fire up will be scattered in nature. Areas along and south of I-20 have a small chance to see an isolated strong or severe storm. Greatest threat will be gusty winds and frequent lightning. Temperatures will remain below average today thanks to cloud cover. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the mid-80s this afternoon. High school football games being played tonight will likely have a chance for showers. Temperatures dipping into the 70s.
FIRST ALERT FOR STRONG STORMS: The potential to see strong and severe storms will be possible today. An upper level low across the Southeast will help enhance the moisture across the Southeast. With some unstable air in place, we can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe storm. Main threats will be locally heavy rain, strong winds, frequent lightning, and hail. Greatest times to see an isolated strong storm will be from noon to 8 p.m. today.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for scattered storms over the weekend. Temperatures will remain a few degrees below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows are expected to drop near 70°F. Humidity levels will likely remain high with dew points in the lower 70s.
BEACH FORECAST: If you plan on traveling to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for afternoon and evening storms. Rain chances will remain fairly high at 50-70% Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s. Be careful if you plan on getting into the water this weekend. A moderate rip current threat is possible Saturday. By Sunday, the rip current threat will be high. I would not recommend getting into the water this weekend. I will note that the stormy weather will have nothing to do with the tropical systems out in the Atlantic. I would not cancel my beach plans, but I would plan for rain.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION THIRTEEN: Tropical Depression Thirteen continues to struggle this morning. The forecast shows a gradual strengthening as it moves quickly to the west-northwest. It could interact with Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and possibly the Bahamas as we head into the weekend. If the system stays north of the islands, it could become stronger. If it interacts with land, it could become weaker. The official forecast has it slowly strengthening into a strong tropical storm as it approaches southern Florida early next week. There is potential this system could move into the Gulf of Mexico by Monday and Tuesday. If it goes by the forecast from the National Hurricane Center, it could impact the Florida Panhandle by Tuesday as a Category 1 hurricane. Models are all over the place. Some models continue to show little to no development with this system as it moves into the Gulf. Plan for plenty of changes with this forecast over the next five to seven days. It is possible this system could give us rain by the middle part of next week.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION 14: Tropical Depression 14 is in the western Caribbean and could become a tropical storm later today. It is forecast to move into the Gulf by this weekend, and could intensify as a Category 1 hurricane. As it approaches the United States, it could weaken a little before making landfall somewhere along the Texas and Louisiana coast. If forecasts verify, we could see two land-falling systems in the Gulf of Mexico early next week.
We have another tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa that has a medium chance to develop in the next five days. Since it is so far out, we will have plenty of time to monitor this system. Remember that the peak of the hurricane season occurs between now and the month of September.
