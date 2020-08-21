Crossplex Village deals with bankruptcy, but looks to the future

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Crossplex Village in Five Points West has taken a big hit during the pandemic, but the city of Birmingham will step in and help the facility.
Crossplex Village filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy last week, the kind of bankruptcy that allows a business to restructure.
The Crossplex Village is adjacent to the facility itself and is home to several businesses, but the mixed-use development isn’t performing well.
Local business leaders have hope that on the other side of the pandemic, the money will return.
The city of Birmingham has ponied up almost $1 million in next year's budget to help support it.
“To make it successful, we need to continue the partnership with the city,” said Frank Woodson of the Five Points West Business Alliance.
The city issues bonds for the village and will make up the difference due to the pandemic.
Crossplex Village's success will serve as a conduit to local growth, he says.
“We want the community and the neighborhood to be the destination, not just the Crossplex,” Woodson said of the overall goal.
The World Games of course have been pushed back to 2022, expected to be a huge income generator for the area.
