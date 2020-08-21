Could the two tropical systems merge into one large storm next week?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I know it’s 2020 and all and nothing would shock us at this point, but many are wondering if two tropical systems swirling toward the Gulf of Mexico could merge into one super-storm next week.
What will be unusual next week is having two tropical systems making landfall near the same time in the Gulf which could lead to something even more rare called the Fujiwhara effect. The technical explanation is that when two hurricanes spinning in the same direction pass close enough to each other, they begin a dance around their center of circulation.
If one hurricane is a lot stronger than the other, the small one will orbit and eventually fall apart and be absorbed. Two storms closer in strength can gravitate towards each other until they reach a common point and merge, or merely spin each other around for a while before going on their own paths.
In rare occasions, the hurricanes come together into one large storm instead of two smaller ones.
In the case of Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression #14, the Fujiwhara effect would cause one to weaken more than the other and have an impact on where they track. This effect may be one of the reasons why the models are showing Laura tracking farther west.
On most occasions the effect causes both storms to weaken. So no, we do not expect the Perfect Storm or a Mega Hurricane to form in the Gulf.
The last time we had two named tropical storms in the Gulf was 60 years ago but we have never seen two hurricanes occur at the same time in the Gulf and that’s possible early next week.
