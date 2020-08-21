Athletic Directors talks football, fans, and safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More high school teams kicked off Friday and athletic directors are reminding fans about safety measures needed for games this season.
Japser’s Athletic Director Jonathan Jordan called Thursday’s match against Mars Hill an overall success. Safety measures were in place for fans, like mask requirements and temperature checks. Jordan says they did have some fans who didn’t want to wear a mask to enter the game, but they enforced the rule.
There had been concerns about social distancing during the game. Jordan says staff will meet Monday to review safety measures and discuss possible tweaks to the safety plan for games.
At Huffman High School, staff put in final safety measures ahead of the game. Fans will see spray painted H’s on the bleachers to help measure out 6 feet for social distancing. Fans have to wear masks and the district has transitioned to online tickets to limit the handling of money.
Birmingham’s Athletic Director Henry Pope says the district will be strict because they want to have a football season.
“We have admin who will be walking the stands as well as Birmingham PD will be present as well. They’ll be making sure that people are reminded. Make sure that people are socially distant. Make sure that people are wearing masks and sitting with your cohort,” Henry Pope, Athletic Director, “We want to do our part to make sure we’re doing our part to mitigate the virus.”
Stadium capacity is 20%.
Kickoff at Huffman is at 7:00 against Benjamin Russell.
