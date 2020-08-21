Athletic Director stops game in Utah over masks, no social distancing

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (WBRC) - An athletic director at a Utah high school stopped play Thursday night because some fans, families and students were not wearing masks or social distancing.
According to a reporter with Stadium, American Fork High School AD Jeremy Lewis stopped his school’s football game and would not allow play to resume until fans followed the guidelines.
High school football started Thursday night in Alabama. There are guidelines for fans when it comes to masks and social distancing.
