Valleydale Church offering e-learning assistance to parents

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you are managing the challenges of balancing work and figuring out how to make virtual learning from home work for your child.
“I am one of those parents. I have a third grader and a first grader. I work full time and my husband works full time. So what are we going to do,” said Hannah Braswell, Valleydale Church.
That’s the question Hannah Braswell’s family faced - along with other families - as the school year got closer. It’s also the reason Valleydale Church started the e-learning program.
“Through the e-learning at Valleydale Program, K-5 can come to the church and utilize WiFi. Volunteers here to help with school,” said Brasswell.
In the 5th grade room, it’s as quiet as a church mouse as students worked through assignments given by their district.
In the third grade room, volunteers walked students through assignments.
“Volunteers help them with their school work. Prompting them to go on to the next thing. Answering questions if they can,” said Braswell.
The program serves 30 students a day and current enrollment includes students from at least 4 districts. Students report at least twice a week based on their districts staggered schedule, but it really serves as peace of mind for parents.
“The birth of this was essentially how can we be a blessing to the community,” said Braswell, ”How can we minister most effectively. And right now, it’s helping dual working families, single parent families, on the days they need to go to work and they need to have a place for their child to go.”
The program is at capacity, but church leaders are hoping to move students off the wait list soon. It’s a four week program. Church leaders are monitoring how school districts move forward with schedules for the beginning of school as they decide how long they will keep the program in place.
