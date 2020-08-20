Target fresh grocery pickup now available in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa areas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Target has announced fresh and frozen food is now available nationwide, including the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa areas. Guests now have access to shop for hundreds of fresh and frozen items via Target’s Drive Up (curbside) and Order Pickup (in store) services.
Drive Up and Order Pickup services will continue to be free, with no minimum order or membership required. Orders with fresh and frozen groceries will be ready within just a few hours and can be picked up at the guest’s convenience.
Fresh and Frozen Pickup Locations in the Birmingham/Tuscaloosa area:
- 4616 Highway 280 S, Birmingham, AL 35242
- 1654 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35235
- 1901 13th Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
- 250 S Colonial Dr, Alabaster, AL 35007
- 3489 Lowery Pkwy, Fultondale, AL 35068
- 4889 Promenade Pkwy, Bessemer, AL 35022
- 5561 Grove Blvd, Hoover, AL 35226
- 531 Brookwood Village, Homewood, AL 35209
