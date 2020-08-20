State superintendent talks about positive COVID-19 cases in schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New reaction Thursday from the state superintendent on multiple positive cases in schools as they reopen across Alabama.
We told you earlier this week more than 60 students have been quarantined since the start of school last week, according to Blount County Superintendent Rodney Green.
Green says only four students tested positive for COVID-19, but the other students were quarantined as a precaution. Three teachers have also tested positive and Green says that was part of the reason some of the 66 students were quarantined.
Green says the district has been following guidelines from the CDC and state health department.
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey isn’t surprised to hear about positive cases in schools.
“We did know that as school opened, there certainly were going to be positive cases associated with children and adults in schools and that the contact tracing would then lead to additional quarantines,” Dr. Mackey said.
Mackey says COVID is something districts are going to have to live and deal with if students and teachers are back in school.
“We all need to be recognizing that this is not going away next week, it’s probably not going away next month or the month after that. We certainly hope by the end of this school year, there will be a widely available vaccine,” Mackey said.
Blount County’s Superintendent says Susan Moore Elementary School will remain closed until August 27, while second and third grade teachers recover from COVID-19 exposure.
Green says the district is doing all it can to make sure all the other schools remain healthy.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.