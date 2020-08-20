Search for a suspect in a 2019 murder in the Smithfield community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are hoping a video can help them find a suspect in a 2019 homicide.
On June 14, officers responded to a call of shots being fired in the 1000 block of 5th St N. They arrived to find 42-year-old Demegious McAlle Osborne, dead, lying in the road near his vehicle.
Officers say Osborne was seen sitting in the front seat of his car chatting with other people.
Officers say the three men spoke for about a minute when the suspect pulled a gun and shot Osborne.
Officers are looking for the man who was driving the black Dodge Charger.
