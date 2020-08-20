Schools plan to check on students in remote learning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama schools are taking steps to help insure students will keep up with their lessons even if they are taking part in remote learning at home. There are fears that some students could fall through the cracks but educators say they believe they can stay on top of what the student is or isn’t doing in their remote lesson plan
In Winfield schools 350 students out of 1,200 are not returning to the classroom and are instead taking part in remote learning. The superintendent believes they can quickly see if students are doing the work or not.
“We can put the kids on it. We can give them an assignment for the day. We can see when they log in. We can see how much time they spend and how much effort and then the teacher can connect with them at least twice a week,” Superintendent Chris Cook, Winfield Schools said.
Over in Bessemer all of their students will be doing remote learning at least for the first nine week. Their accountability system is also quick to react.
“When we notice we have not heard from a student or if they have not logged on to the live instruction we got personnel ready to deploy out and connect with those families and students,” Superintendent Autumm Jeter, Bessemer Schools said.
Jeter said Bessemer schools are even partnering with the Bessemer DA’s office for any help to contact parents. Both superintendents realize parents may not always be there to supervise a student.
“We do rely on the parents some to make sure the students are doing their work. We can see when they log in at a specific time every day,” Cook said.
Teachers will be able to reach out to parents and students. In Bessemer, Parent Academies have been set up to help parents with any remote learning issues.
“Parents can even come by. We’ve got multiple avenues. The help desk, email and the phone, google me or they can come by the location if they need,” Jeter said. Jeter doesn’t see a problem because of what’s available to help parents or the student.
Both superintendents say in class learning is the most effect way to teach and learn but they are adapting to remote learning to help those who choose not to come to class or forced to stay home at least for now.
