New virus cases, hospitalizations continue to downward trend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama is continuing its recent progress in limiting the spread of the coronavirus with promising trends in new transmissions and hospitalizations.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) on Thursday reported 699 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the seven-day average of new cases to 855. That’s down significantly from the peak of the seven-day average of 1,846 on July 20.
Hospitals around the state reported 1,105 COVID-19 patients Thursday, the lowest total in more than a month, according to ADPH. Statewide hospitalizations peaked at 1,613 on Aug. 5.
Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said these downward trends are a positive sign, but warned that Alabamians shouldn’t let their guard down.
“I think we need to look at our trends cautiously and be aware that certainly the measures of social distancing, practicing good hygiene, hand washing and the face mask order appear to have some effect, but we must remain consistent and we must remain diligent,” Landers said.
“That’s still well over 1,000 people hospitalized and those are still very sick individuals requiring a lot of medical care. So I think it’s improving but it’s certainly not where we need to be.”
According to ADPH’s risk indicator dashboard, testing in many counties is meeting desired goals for the amount of tests to gauge level of community spread.
“We are meeting our testing goal and in some instances, we are exceeding that testing goal,” Landers said.
Twenty nine new deaths from the virus were reported Thursday bringing Alabama’s total number of deaths to 1,876. The seven-day average for deaths is now down to 12 after peaking at 27 on July 27.
Landers said compliance with Gov. Kay Ivey's statewide mask order, which has been in effect since July 16, is contributing to the positive trends.
Most state colleges and universities have resumed classes in recent days. Alabama has made free COVID-19 testing available for all returning college students, and most schools have required a negative test in order to return to campus.
Auburn University is reporting that currently 32 students and 8 employees on Auburn’s campus tested positive from Aug. 8-14. On Monday, early results reported from the University of Alabama showed a less than 1% positive test rate among the students reporting tests.
According to the most recent numbers available, 237 UA students tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 25,948 who completed testing either at one of the 13 GuideSafe testing sites statewide, through a mail-in test or by a personal physician.
Troy University is recording how many students and employees test positive across all their campuses, and off-campus students. Samford University in Birmingham is also recording their case numbers online.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.