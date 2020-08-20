Mass testing begins Friday after Jefferson Co. identified as COVID-19 hot spot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The White House Coronavirus Task Force and the U.S. Department of Human and Health Services have designated metro Birmingham as a COVID-19 hot spot.
They’re now teaming up with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Jefferson County Department of Health to create surge spot testing.
Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Department of Health said testing sites will be in Hoover at Riverchase Galleria (beginning Aug. 21) and in Center Point at Cathedral of the Cross AOH Church (beginning Aug. 24) for the next two weeks.
There will be at least 1,500 tests conducted daily. Anyone statewide is invited to be tested.
Tests are free and available for anyone living in Jefferson County who can self-swab, including children and regardless of symptoms. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You must register to be tested, which you can do by clicking here. Print the voucher and take it with you to the testing site. (If you do not have a printer, they can print your voucher at the testing site.) You will receive results in 3-5 days via email.
“We’re starting to come down, locally, but we have a ways to go,” said Dr. Hicks. “This is going to make sure we keep Alabama open, make sure we keep businesses open. So, to really stamp this out, we need a flood of testing to get done.”
