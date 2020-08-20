Man carjacked in Jefferson County; suspect arrested after found walking with gas can

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man has been charged with assault and robbery following a carjacking in Jefferson County Tuesday.
Jefferson County deputies said around 6:50 a.m. on August 19 they got a call of a carjacking that happened the night before. The victim told deputies he had given a ride to a man he didn’t know Tuesday evening. While driving to the location, as directed by the suspect, the victim’s vehicle began to have trouble.
The victim said he got out of the vehicle and raised the hood. Once he closed the hood to return to the vehicle, he saw the suspect had climbed into the driver’s seat and began to pull away. The victim attempted to grab hold of the vehicle and was dragged by the suspect for a period of time. The injured victim later walked to the Pleasant Grove Police Department for help.
Jefferson County Detectives began investigating the case and helped the victim with getting treatment at a hospital for injuries.
A suspect was developed from evidence collected. Detectives also began looking for the victim’s vehicle using flock camera technology. The vehicle had been spotted in multiple locations throughout the county. It was finally spotted on Allison-Bonnet Road In Jefferson County. They found the suspect walking with a gas can and the victim’s vehicle was found nearby.
Christian Gage Ridlehoover is in the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer.
His bonds total $75,000.
