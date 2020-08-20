Local non profit offers free college prep for students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non profit is offering free college test prep courses for students and it’s all virtual.
The College Admissions Made Possible is an organization in Birmingham that provides students with free tools to help with admissions into colleges and universities. They have converted all of their services into virtual services and they serve more than 12,000 students in the state.
This fall, they are offering free virtual ACT and SAT prep for all students, including those who couldn’t take the tests in March due to COVID-19.
The prep course is all online and organizers say they want to make sure the pandemic doesn’t stop students from furthering their education.
“I don’t want any high school senior, or a recent graduate, to think that it is not possible to them, because there are actually a lot of opportunities for them right now in spite of the pandemic,” Dr. Briana Morton, from The College Admissions Made Possible non-profit said.
The state board of education is reopening registration to take the ACT this fall, after canceling testing earlier this year because of the pandemic.
