Local fraternity gives gift cards to new teachers setting up classrooms

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A local fraternity is stepping up to give some Bessemer City School teachers a little much-needed help buying supplies for their classrooms.
Members of the Alabama-Pelham Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated, said new teachers are facing enough challenges this school year with the COVID-19 pandemic, so they wanted to bless them with a little money to ease the financial burden of setting up classroom.
Shera Hudgins is a first-year special education teacher at Greenwood Elementary.
She was thankful to receive the $100 gift card from Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Thursday afternoon.
“It almost put me to tears because I’ve been spending so much of my own money setting up this classroom, since I’m a first-year teacher to Bessemer, but also a first-year teacher at all,” Hudgins said.
Ms. Hudgins said the money will allow her to get the last-minute things she needs before school starts on September 3rd.
Teachers continue to receive training to help with students’ success.
“We have had a lot of training so far, and there’s a lot more to come still. The one that we did today it was actually fascinating because not only does it assist the teacher with what she needs to do, but it gives the students little help links to where if they’re struggling, and the teacher’s not right there because they’re at home, there’s something that they can click, I have a question, I don’t understand this part and it’ll give them a little guidance on what to do next,” Hudgins explained.
Hudgins said the remote learning model is a unique opportunity to get to know her students.
“You’re kind of let into their home, which kids get so excited about that. I think they can make a stronger connection and when you have a good connection with your teacher or a good connection with your students, I think you’re more likely to have success and have better work,” Hudgins said.
Hudgins said the school day is already planned out.
Each subject will happen every day at a certain time and will be recorded.
So, if a student is unable to log-in at that time, they can still get instruction later, or re-watch it if need be.
