JSU to play FSU in October

The game at FSU is the first Jacksonville State has announced for that fall schedule. “Since learning that we wouldn’t have the ability to play our conference games in the fall, we have been working non-stop to put together the best non-conference schedule possible for our players, coaches and fans,” Athletics Director Greg Seitz said. “This is a great opportunity for our program to compete against one of the nation’s top programs, and I want to thank Florida State for giving us the opportunity to be a part of its 2020 schedule.”