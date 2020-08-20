JSU to play FSU in October

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville State football team will play Florida State as one of the non-conference games they will play in fall 2020.
The Gamecocks will travel to Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee for an Oct. 3 matchup.
JSU will be FSU’s only non-conference opponent this fall.
The Ohio Valley Conference postponed its fall conference season with hopes of playing a seven-game slate in the spring, but allowed its members to play up to four non-conference games during the fall.
The game at FSU is the first Jacksonville State has announced for that fall schedule. “Since learning that we wouldn’t have the ability to play our conference games in the fall, we have been working non-stop to put together the best non-conference schedule possible for our players, coaches and fans,” Athletics Director Greg Seitz said. “This is a great opportunity for our program to compete against one of the nation’s top programs, and I want to thank Florida State for giving us the opportunity to be a part of its 2020 schedule.”
It will give the Gamecocks trips to Florida State in back-to-back seasons, thanks to a previous agreement that will pit JSU against the Seminoles on Sept. 11, 2021.
The Gamecocks returned to the practice field on Wednesday after taking a week off due to the uncertainty of the fall schedule.
JSU will post additional schedule updates at JSUGamecockSports.com as they become available.
