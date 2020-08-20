Jefferson Co. coroner looking for relatives of 2 people who died

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner is asking for help finding the family of two people who died this month.
The first case is 78-year-old Gloria Fuller Seale. She was found dead on August 9 in her home in the 8500 block of 1st Avenue South during a welfare check. The coroner said Seale died of natural causes.
The second case is 57-year-old Mark D. Whittman (no picture available) of Pensacola, Florida. He was visiting a friend in the 5300 block of Beacon Drive in Irondale when he died on August 14. Whittman may have a sister living in Gary, Indiana. A search of multiple databases has failed to identify any family members.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.
