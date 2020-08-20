Gadsden has ‘hotspot’ drive-thru testing clinic for COVID-19

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden has been identified as a hotspot for COVID-19 so a special testing clinic was set up to address the area.
The East Alabama Health Education Centers co-sponsored this drive-thru clinic in the parking lot of Gadsden City High School.
The tests used were developed by UAB, different from the usual COVID-19 tests. They’re described as “hypersensitive” and less invasive than normal tests.
They were handed out by volunteers, including Gadsden Fire Chief Steve Carroll and Gadsden Library Director Craig Scott, to people who administered the tests themselves with the volunteers giving demonstrations on how to do it.
“This is completely free, almost no questions asked, 48 hours turnaround. And we feel like they needed to get the best testing available and we feel like at this moment, this is the best testing available,” East Alabama AHEC Executive Director Angela Anderson says.
The testing site has 150 of the UAB test swabs.
A little more than an hour after testing started, they’d already given out roughly half of them, indicating a still high demand for tests by Gadsden residents.
