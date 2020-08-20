Four COVID-19 cases reported at Auburn dorm, fraternity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Auburn University said a number of students are quarantined after four COVID-19 cases were reported in a campus residence hall and a fraternity house.
Spokesman Preston Sparks said Wednesday that the university is aware of four students at the locations who have tested positive for COVID-19. The school did not name the fraternity or dorm.
Sparks said the students will remain quarantined until each has received medical clearance. The students will complete coursework remotely while quarantined. Auburn has about 30,000 students on its main campus.
The university is requiring face coverings indoors and outdoors on campus.
