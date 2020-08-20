First day of school at Crestmont Elementary School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Staff at Crestmont Elementary School in Northport rolled out the red carpet for students as they walked into the building on the first day of class Thursday.
“We can make sure that they feel supported. Because in the end, we want our students to be successful,” Dr. Lucretia Prince, the school’s principal, said.
That success includes kids and staff staying healthy throughout the school year. The school shared pictures showing halls now lined with hand sanitizing stations and markers that promote social distancing.
“We also put pawprints down the hallways so that as the students are lining up in the halls, there is distance between them,” Prince explained.
Kids wore masks as they entered the school. Face coverings are required to come inside. No visitors are allowed inside to limit kids’ exposure to others.
“That’s just to make sure that we’re keeping our students safe. Our parents are trusting us, as they are allowing their kids to come here for on-campus learning,” Prince added.
The 176 kids here at school represent 40% of the students enrolled at Crestmont who chose in person, on campus learning.
“Well of course the challenge will be trying to reach the students here in the classroom, as well as the students who signed up for remote learning,” she went on to say.
As a school district, 60%of the students in the Tuscaloosa County School system chose to learn on campus this year according to a school system spokeswoman.
