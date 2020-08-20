FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong or severe storms possible Thursday

TROPICAL DEPRESSION THIRTEEN FORMS: Tropical Depression Thirteen formed last night in the Central Atlantic. The forecast shows a gradual strengthening as it moves quickly to the west-northwest. It could interact with Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and possibly the Bahamas as we head into the weekend. If the system stays north of the islands, it could become stronger. If it interacts with land, it could become weaker. The official forecast has it slowly strengthening into a 70 mph tropical storm as it approaches southern Florida early next week. If it gets a name, it will be called Laura. If Laura forms, it will be the earliest “L” named storm on record in the Atlantic Ocean beating out “Luis” that formed on August 29, 1995. There is potential this system could move into the Gulf of Mexico next week. Models are all over the place. Plan for plenty of changes with this forecast over the next five to seven days.