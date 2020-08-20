FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong or severe storms possible Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! We are starting the day with some cloud cover and mostly dry conditions. Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We can't rule out the potential to see patchy fog this morning, so be careful if you have to head out on the roads. Visibility could be reduced to a mile or less in isolated spots. We can't rule out the potential to see a few showers this morning, but the bulk of today's rain will likely develop during the afternoon and evening hours. With more cloud cover and higher rain chances today, temperatures will trend a few degrees below average. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the upper 80s with higher humidity this afternoon. Storms that form this afternoon could become strong or possibly severe. Main threats will be heavy rain, potential for some flooding, frequent lightning, strong winds, and hail.
FIRST ALERT FOR STRONG STORMS: The potential to see strong and severe storms will be possible today and tomorrow. A disturbance to our north will help enhance the moisture across the Southeast. With plenty of unstable air in place, we can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe storm. Main threats will be locally heavy rain, strong winds, frequent lightning, and hail. Greatest times to see an isolated strong storm will be from Noon to 8 PM today and tomorrow.
NEXT BIG THING: Plan for another round of scattered to numerous showers and storms Friday. Rain chances look to climb near 70% tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Storms that form could produce heavy rain in a short period of time. Rain chances will continue into the weekend, but they look a little lower compared to today and tomorrow.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for scattered storms over the weekend. Temperatures will remain a few degrees below average with highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows are expected to drop near 70°F. Humidity levels will likely remain high with dew points in the lower 70s.
BEACH FORECAST: If you plan on traveling to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for afternoon and evening storms. Rain chances will remain fairly high at 50-70% Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s. Be careful if you plan on getting into the water this weekend. A moderate rip current threat is possible Friday through Sunday. I will note that the stormy weather will have nothing to do with the tropical systems out in the Atlantic. I would not cancel my beach plans, but I would plan for rain.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION THIRTEEN FORMS: Tropical Depression Thirteen formed last night in the Central Atlantic. The forecast shows a gradual strengthening as it moves quickly to the west-northwest. It could interact with Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and possibly the Bahamas as we head into the weekend. If the system stays north of the islands, it could become stronger. If it interacts with land, it could become weaker. The official forecast has it slowly strengthening into a 70 mph tropical storm as it approaches southern Florida early next week. If it gets a name, it will be called Laura. If Laura forms, it will be the earliest “L” named storm on record in the Atlantic Ocean beating out “Luis” that formed on August 29, 1995. There is potential this system could move into the Gulf of Mexico next week. Models are all over the place. Plan for plenty of changes with this forecast over the next five to seven days.
TROPICAL DISTURBANCES: We continue to monitor a disturbance in the Caribbean that has a high chance to develop in a few days. It could impact the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend and possibly move into the southern Gulf of Mexico. We are seeing a lot of model disagreement on the potential track and intensity of this storm. Everyone from Mexico to the Florida Panhandle will also need to closely monitor this system.
We have another tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa that has a medium chance to develop in the next five days. Since it is so far out, we will have plenty of time to monitor this system. Remember that the peak of the hurricane season occurs between now and the month of September.
