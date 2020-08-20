Chilton County Schools looking to hire more nurses

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin said the system is looking to contract with three more nurses for the upcoming school year.
During a meeting on August 18 the Chilton County Board of Education approved contracting with three nurses to allow the lead nurse to stay at Central Office and coordinate COVID-19 related issues.
Griffin said the system will use funds from the CARES Act to place a nurse at Clanton Intermediate School.
One of the nurses would be for LeCroy Career Technical Center, which has not had a nurse. The final contract position would be for a nurse that would fill in when nurses are out.
The funds are only available for the 2020 school year.
The board also approved moving the lead nurse to Central Office for the 2020-2021 school year.
