Car plunges off third floor of a Huntsville parking deck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A strange car crash happened in Huntsville on Thursday morning.
A woman was driving her minivan on the third floor of The Orthopedic Center parking deck when she accidentally drove through the wall and into the ground.
The Huntsville Police Department said the woman driving the car was wearing a boot from a previous medical condition, causing her to to hit the gas pedal instead of the breaks.
The driver was taken to the hospital and suffered only minor injuries.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.