Car plunges off third floor of a Huntsville parking deck
A vehicle was parked on the third floor of the TOC parking deck in Huntsville when it plunged off the side and into the ground. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 20, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 3:55 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A strange car crash happened in Huntsville on Thursday morning.

A woman was driving her minivan on the third floor of The Orthopedic Center parking deck when she accidentally drove through the wall and into the ground.

The Huntsville Police Department said the woman driving the car was wearing a boot from a previous medical condition, causing her to to hit the gas pedal instead of the breaks.

The driver was taken to the hospital and suffered only minor injuries.

