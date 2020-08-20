Birmingham to begin construction on flood prone viaduct to ease flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is now set to fix a problem spot on the city’s south side.
The 6th Avenue South viaduct in Birmingham is in a flood prone area and cars passing through have dealt with safety concerns over flooding in that spot for years, but now the city is offering some relief.
“This has been an issue for decades,” Birmingham City Council member Crystal Smitherman said. “My own car almost getting stuck, so I personally have experienced the flooding. I really wanted to get this done.”
Smitherman became part of the council in 2019 and said that fixing the viaduct was something she was determined to get done.
“It is very unsafe to have flooding that is so high that your car gets stuck or you cant go through the viaduct,” Smitherman said. “It’s really just a safety issue.”
The city is set to begin a $2 million construction project next week. Click here for the traffic route changes.
“They estimate around 60,000 cars go up and down this viaduct,” Smitherman said.
The project will also involve construction on 4,000 linear feet of storm sewers.
“Six months of not being able to take this roadway is a great sacrifice for not having to deal with a rainy day like today and not having to worry about whether your car is going to get stuck,” Smitherman said.
Smitherman said she is also working to add some new features to the tunnel once construction is done.
“I am partnering with Alabama Power to put the multi-colored lights up that are similar to the ones by the viaduct at Railroad Park,” Smitherman said.
The project is set to be finished February 2021.
