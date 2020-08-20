Bigger is better for the Homewood HS Patriot Band

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When it comes to high school bands in Alabama, bigger is better for the Homewood Patriot Band. There are 395 members who make up the Homewood band, making it the largest in the state.
“We work hard, and we have to because of our size,” said Homewood High School Band Director Chris Cooper. “This year has been different to say the least. We have practiced as groups, but not as an entire band, until the week of our first game. I want to say we will handle it well, but I just don’t know. but I am proud the kids. We’ll be good.”
If history proves anything, the Homewood Patriot Band will excel. The band has performed in nine Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parades, along with four Tournament of Roses New Year’s Day Parades.
This year’s halftime show is called “American Trilogy.” It will involve songs American the Beautiful, Strike Up the Band, American Drum Battle and closes with Elvis: American Trilogy.
The Homewood Patriot Band is the first Band of the Week as the 32nd season of Sideline, which kicks off Friday 10:25 p.m. on WBRC.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.