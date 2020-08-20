ASU mourns deaths of 2 students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is mourning the deaths of two students. Kyndel Burroughs and Jada Harris were killed in unrelated accidents, according to ASU President Quinton Ross, Jr.
Burroughs, a junior from Charlotte, N.C., died from injuries he suffered in an accident at his off-campus apartment, Ross said. The student was a member of the Mighty Marching Hornets Band.
Harris, a transfer student from Ervin, Texas, died from injuries she suffered in a car accident Wednesday. She was starting her first year at ASU, Ross said, and was hoping to become a Stingette.
“We are deeply saddened by these tragic losses to our campus community,” Ross said. “I ask that you keep the families of these two fallen Hornets, as well as their professors and classmates, in your prayers.”
