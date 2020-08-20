Alabama Book Store added to National Register of Historic Places

The retail site has not always featured its familiar crimson awning, but the impact block lettering of Alabama Book Store has welcomed collegians seeking supplies and textbooks for nearly 80 years. Three generations of the Jones family have owned the retailer, which is currently known as Bamastuff. Located on “the Strip” in Tuscaloosa, AL and adjacent to The University of Alabama, the Alabama Book Store was established in 1938 and opened in the University Boulevard location in 1942.